ADVERTISEMENT

Monsoon preparedness in the Nilgiris reviewed

October 13, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Measures taken to review the preparedness of the government machinery during the northeast monsoon were reviewed in the Nilgiris on Thursday.

The Nilgiris Collector, M. Aruna, who chaired the meeting, said 42 zonal teams had been formed to monitor 283 areas identified as being prone to emergencies during spells of heavy rain. These teams would work round the clock and intervene in cases of emergency to evacuate families living in these areas.

A total of 456 temporary relief shelters were kept ready and could be opened up for families and communities if and when the need arose, said the Collector. The Collector checked the relief shelters and instructed the officials to make available basic supplies such as food and water for people staying at these facilities.

The Highways Department was also instructed to cut ‘dangerous trees” by the side of the road that could become uprooted and block traffic. It was also asked to identify places where there was a risk of landslips and to strengthen these areas with sandbags.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire and rescue services department was told to ensure that all their emergency equipment were kept ready, while local civic bodies were told to ensure that all drains were free from blockages to prevent flooding of residential areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US