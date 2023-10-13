Monsoon preparedness in the Nilgiris reviewed

October 13, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Measures taken to review the preparedness of the government machinery during the northeast monsoon were reviewed in the Nilgiris on Thursday.

The Nilgiris Collector, M. Aruna, who chaired the meeting, said 42 zonal teams had been formed to monitor 283 areas identified as being prone to emergencies during spells of heavy rain. These teams would work round the clock and intervene in cases of emergency to evacuate families living in these areas.

A total of 456 temporary relief shelters were kept ready and could be opened up for families and communities if and when the need arose, said the Collector. The Collector checked the relief shelters and instructed the officials to make available basic supplies such as food and water for people staying at these facilities.

The Highways Department was also instructed to cut ‘dangerous trees” by the side of the road that could become uprooted and block traffic. It was also asked to identify places where there was a risk of landslips and to strengthen these areas with sandbags.

The fire and rescue services department was told to ensure that all their emergency equipment were kept ready, while local civic bodies were told to ensure that all drains were free from blockages to prevent flooding of residential areas.

