MLA seeks early completion of flyover projects

COIMBATORE

13 October 2020 23:36 IST

Singanallur MLA and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Coimbatore east urban unit in-charge N. Karthik has called for early completion of road overbridge and flyover projects.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said the failure on the part of the State government and Highways Department to plan and complete the projects in time had troubled residents, who suffered traffic jams and met with accidents.

Though the DMK government in 2010 had issued orders for construction of two road overbridges across railway track in SIHS Colony and Neelikonampalayam, the AIADMK government had, in the last nine-and-half years, failed to see the projects to fruition.

As a result, the residents in Bharathiar Nagar, Nethaji Nagar, Shakthi Nagar, Cauvery Nagar and a few other areas were forced to take a circuitous route of five km to reach the other side.

Likewise, the progress in the Hope College-Thanneerpandal road overbridge across railway track had crossed the 10% mark in the last nine-and-half years.