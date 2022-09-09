MLA, Mayor inspect wards in Salem

Mayor A. Ramachandran and MLA R. Rajendran on Friday inspected wards in the city regarding the precautionary measures taken to prevent rainwater entering houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a heavy downpour in Yercaud, rainwater passing through the channels in the city entered houses, and on Monday, two women drowned in the rainwater.

Considering this, on Thursday evening a review meeting was arranged in the Corporation office. The Mayor presided over the meeting and instructed the officials concerned to pump out stagnated rainwater using motors without delay and to use JCB vehicles, tractors, compactors, and earthmovers to remove the sludge.

The Mayor directed the sanitary inspectors to ensure that garbage was cleaned immediately in the areas by workers and that camps were readied for the stay of rescued people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation also announced contact numbers for the public to inform the control room in the Corporation about rain-related details at 0427-2212844.

For zonal level, the Corporation also announced contact numbers: 0427-2387514 for Suramangalam, 0427-2310095 for Hasthampatti, 0427-2267444 for Ammapet, and 0427-2210515 for Kondalampatti zone.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Mayor and the Salem North constituency MLA inspected the Chinna Pudur and Thoppukadu localities in ward 17 where rainwater stagnated in residential areas and interacted with the people. The Mayor instructed the Hasthampatti zonal officials to take all precautionary steps to prevent rainwater stagnation.

During inspection, Corporation Commissioner T. Chirsturaj and Hasthampatti zonal officials were present.