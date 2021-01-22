MLA accuses AIADMK of violating court order on banners

COIMBATORE

22 January 2021 23:38 IST

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA N. Karthik has accused the AIADMK of violating court orders by erecting banners and cut-outs to welcome Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

In a release issued here on Friday, Mr. Karthik said to welcome the Chief Minister, the AIADMK had encroached upon pavements and pedestrian pathways by erecting banners, which was in violation of court orders.

There were more than 500 banners, a few of them giant-sized, and to erect those the ruling party had dug roads. The death of a motorist in 2017 and the electrocution of a worker while erecting a pole to hoist AIADMK flags seemed to have had no impact on the party.

The AIADMK leadership should answer to the public as to why the party did not respect court order and misused power, he demanded.