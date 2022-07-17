Coimbatore

Miyawaki urban forest project launched in Coimbatore

Wilson Thomas COIMBATORE July 17, 2022
Updated: July 17, 2022 18:02 IST

A drive to raise over 7,000 saplings of native trees under the Miayawaki method and develop an urban forest at Kurichi in Coimbatore was launched here on Friday.

The organisers said that over 7,000 saplings of 80 native varieties will be planted on 20,000 sq.ft at Kurichi under a joint initiative by Waycool Foods, a food and agri-tech platform, Center of Urban Biodiversity Conservation and Education (CUBE) and Tamil Nadu Forest Department.

A release said the urban forest is developed to strengthen their efforts to sow the seeds for a green and sustainable future. T.K. Ashok Kumar, District Forest Officer, Coimbatore Division, launched the drive, it said.

“WayCool’s vision is to become a net zero emissions company. We are fast-tracking this through various initiatives like reforestation measures, harnessing renewable power, shifting to EV fleet, and augmenting regenerative agriculture across the farming community,” said Srinidhi S. Rao, Head-Sustainability, WayCool Foods.

