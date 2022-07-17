Miyawaki urban forest project launched in Coimbatore

July 17, 2022 18:02 IST

Over 7,000 saplings of 80 native varieties will be planted in 20,000 sqft land at Kurichi under the initiative

A drive to raise over 7,000 saplings of native trees under the Miayawaki method and develop an urban forest at Kurichi in Coimbatore was launched here on Friday.

The organisers said that over 7,000 saplings of 80 native varieties will be planted on 20,000 sq.ft at Kurichi under a joint initiative by Waycool Foods, a food and agri-tech platform, Center of Urban Biodiversity Conservation and Education (CUBE) and Tamil Nadu Forest Department.

A release said the urban forest is developed to strengthen their efforts to sow the seeds for a green and sustainable future. T.K. Ashok Kumar, District Forest Officer, Coimbatore Division, launched the drive, it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“WayCool’s vision is to become a net zero emissions company. We are fast-tracking this through various initiatives like reforestation measures, harnessing renewable power, shifting to EV fleet, and augmenting regenerative agriculture across the farming community,” said Srinidhi S. Rao, Head-Sustainability, WayCool Foods.

The release said that WayCool launched its first Miyawaki Forest in Chennai, with over 3,000 saplings planted. The Miyawaki forest at Kurichi, the second in line, is estimated to sequester approximately 4,06,000 kgCO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) of emissions from the atmosphere. This was equivalent to neutralising the operational carbon footprint of two warehouse facilities of the company, it said.