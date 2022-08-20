Ministers inaugurate Namma Ooru Supparu initiative in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
August 20, 2022 18:36 IST

Minister for Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru (second right) after distributing bins to people at Vellakalpatti in Salem on Saturday. Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani (right) is in the picture. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and Food and Civil Supplies department Minister R. Sakkarapani inaugurated the  Namma Ooru Supparu initiative to create awareness about solid waste management in villages on Saturday.

The Ministers inaugurated the initiative at Vellakalpatti in the Omalur Panchayat Union and distributed equipment for the cleanliness workers, papaya and drumstick saplings, and bins to segregate garbage to the general public.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Nehru said that the initiative was started in 385 village panchayats coming under 20 panchayat unions in the district on Saturday. From Saturday to October 2, various campaigns and functions will be conducted regarding the initiative.

“The initiative is divided into five stages, and from Saturday to September 2, through cleanliness workers, volunteers, and NGOs, cleaning work will be conducted in villages. They will clean public places in the villages, collect plastics; clean the premises of government offices; and clean the water bodies and sewage channels. They will educate the public on how to separate waste in their homes,” he said.

From August 27 to September 2, awareness regarding solid waste management and sanitation will be created among school and college students.

“From September 3 to 16, through women self-group members and Social Welfare Department staff, demonstrations will be conducted about waste segregation in government, private hospitals, and anganwadi centres in villages. People will be educated about keeping toilets clean, testing drinking water and the public participation in the Jal Jeevan Mission “, Mr. Nehru added.

The Minister said a campaign to avoid the usage of single-use plastics and raise awareness about the usage of cloth bags among public and commercial establishments will be held from September 17 to 23. From September 24 to October 1, awareness about planting vitamin-rich trees like papaya and drumsticks in empty places will be conducted.

District Collector S. Karmegam, MP S.R. Parthiban, MLAs R. Rajendran and R. Arul and officials from various departments participated.

