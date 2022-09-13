Minister inaugurates medical infrastructure facilities in Dharmapuri

Special Correspondent
September 13, 2022 20:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian along with Agriculture Minister M. R. K. Paneerselvam distributing welfare schemes to beneficiaries in Dharmapuri on Tuesday.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma.Subramanian inaugurated 14 new health facilities, including sub primary health centres, at ₹4.89 crore here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the medical infrastructure facilities that were inaugurated are a Sub Primary Health Centre at a cost of ₹25 lakhs in Namandahalli panchayat; a yoga and naturopathy centre (₹15 lakh); and a nurses headquarters (₹25 lakh). 

Later, Mr. Subramanian inaugurated an outpatients ward set up at a cost of ₹48 lakh and an accident and emergency ward at a cost of ₹.37.50 lakh in Nallampalli primary health centre, and a nurses residential quarters at a cost ₹.25 lakh in Nallampalli. Similarly, in Chitheri primary health centre, an out patients ward at a cost of ₹90 lakh was inaugurated. Similar facilities were inaugurated across blocks.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Health Minister also disbursed welfare schemes to 127 beneficiaries at a cost of ₹1.08 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app