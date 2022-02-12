Minister distributes gold loan waiver certificates

NAMAKKAL

12 February 2022 18:24 IST

Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan presented gold loan waiver certificates to beneficiaries at Barali Primary Agri Cooperative Society here on Saturday.

Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajesh Kumar and DMK legislators took part in the event.

The Minister handed over loan waiver certificates and gold jewellery pledged with the cooperative society to beneficiaries here.

According to officials, 359 beneficiaries received the loan waiver certificates and pledged gold was returned to them. Loans worth ₹1.51 crore was waived.

Dr. Mathiventhan said that the DMK government under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been fulfilling promises made during the Assembly elections and gold loan waivers was one of the major schemes promised in election manifesto. He said that the government had already fulfilled promises like free travel for women and reduction in Aavin milk prices.

Dr. Mathiventhan said that though gold loan waivers were one of the priority schemes of the government, it couldn’t be done earlier due to irregularities by previous regime. He said that the government wanted genuine persons to benefit from the waiver. Hence, the scrutiny of list took about five months. He added that the State government has waived gold loans to the tune of ₹6,000 crore in Tamil Nadu.