Medical college student in Krishnagiri pushed into coma following a birthday prank

April 13, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

 A 20-year-old student of Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital was pushed into coma following a prank pulled off by his friends on his birthday here.

The incident occurred on April 10 at the medical college hostel, when the student Sabiq Ahmad was celebrating his birthday with his friends.

According to an administration source, the boys had reportedly piled on top of each other with Sadiq Ahmad on the floor in the name of birthday celebrations. A nerve in his neck had snapped and he went into coma, said the source.

However, the dean of Krishnagiri government medical college hospital Rajashri refused to speak. “Investigation is going on,” the dean told The Hindu.

Four students were suspended.  Sadiq Ahmad, a resident of Chennai was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru by his parents.

