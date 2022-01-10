Meat, chicken shops, abattoirs to remain shut on January 15 & 18 in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

10 January 2022 18:59 IST

All meat, beef, chicken, fish and pork stalls in the city would remain shut on January 15 on account of Thiruvalluvar Day and January 18 on account of Vallalar Ramalinga Adigalar Day, said a release from the Coimbatore Corporation.

The Corporation would also close down its abattoirs on those two days , the release said and warned of stringent action against violators.

