MDMK seeks single-window admissionprocess for seats in arts and science colleges

COIMBATORE

11 July 2021 19:13 IST

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) state youth wing secretary V. Eswaran has urged the State Government to bring in single-window admission process to fill seats in arts and science colleges.

In a statement issued recently, he said just as the State Government had said that there would be a single-window admission process for admission to engineering colleges, it should announce a similar move to fill seats in arts and science colleges.

In the absence of such a system, students were forced to buy application forms in eight to 10 colleges and spend a fortune on those. Besides, they were also forced to select the college that first offered them the seat, as they could not afford the luxury of waiting for a seat and college of their choice.

And, if they later gained admission to a seat in the college of their choice, they were forced to forego a full year's fee and in a few cases pay the full three years’ fee to get relieved from the institution.

The Government should acknowledge the problem as it concerned nearly three lakh students, who sought admission year after year in arts and science colleges. It should therefore hold a single-window admission process to fill 100% seats in 62 government arts and science colleges, 90% seats in 162 government-aided colleges and 50% seats in 446 arts and science colleges, Mr. Eswaran said.

The Government had at present said that colleges could devise their admission process but it should be online. This would not benefit the students, he argued and cited the practices prevalent in Telangana and a few other States to underscore his argument.