‘Master Plan for Hosur to be ready in two months’

April 11, 2022 18:15 IST

Master Plan for Hosur town development will be ready in two months, according to the Principal Secretary of Urban Development Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana.

A public hearing on the development of the Master Plan for Hosur was held here recently under the Housing and Urban Development department, presided over by Mr. Makwana.

Addressing the meeting, he said the Master Plan for Hosur envisioned a holistic approach to town development by way of provisioning for drinking water, road expansion, underground drainage, bus facilities, medical facilities, educational infrastructure in the form of schools and colleges, restoration of water bodies, including desilting of lakes and ponds and restoration of link channels between the water bodies, industrial growth, and housing facilities among other basic amenities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hosur’s urban development plan envisioned 734 sq.km expansion of the town with perpendicular roads. Adequate compensation would be given to houses demolished during the course of road expansion. Hosur urban development would entail inclusion of 120 revenue villages, and Kelamangalam town panchayat, Mr. Makwana said

The public hearing was close on the heels of Tamil Nadu Assembly passing bills for setting up of Urban Development Authorities for Hosur. Earlier, the government had in 2021-22 announced setting up of Urban Development Authorities for Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruppur and Hosur.

The Urban Development Authority for Hosur will be a 14-member team headed by the Principal Secretary, Department of Urban Development as its chairperson, and the Collector as the vice-chairperson.