Markets witness usual crowd ahead of lockdown

Erode

23 January 2022 00:01 IST

Vegetable markets across the district on Saturday witnessed usual crowd ahead of the total lockdown on Sunday.

The State government has announced lockdown from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday, as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

There was usual crowd at the Nethaji vegetable market and uzhavar sandhai on Saturday. Traders said that business was normal. Prices of vegetables have fallen by 40% to 50% when compared to the prices that prevailed during the first week of January. Traders said that only on January 7, the crowd was high as people purchased in bulk fearing extension of lockdown.

Meanwhile, around 1,100 police personnel have been deployed across the district to ensure compliance with the total lockdown. Only essential services will be allowed during the lockdown. Hotels and restaurants can only offer takeaway services. Vehicle checks will be intensified, and people are asked to move out of their homes only for medical emergencies and for train and bus travel with valid tickets. Police have warned motorists not to venture out without valid reasons, as they said that cases would be registered against rule violators.