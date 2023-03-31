ADVERTISEMENT

Mango farmers in Krishnagiri demand tripartite meeting

March 31, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Mango growers showing diseased fruits to Collector Deepak Jacob at the Collectorate in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

 Mango growers raised concerns over the disease affliction on their crops with many farmers arriving with samples of diseased mangoes at the monthly farmers grievances day meeting at the Collectorate on Friday. Similarly, coconut growers landed with samples of diseased crops. 

According to the farmers, the official inspections at the field afflicted by disease lent no support to farmers primarily because the pesticides recommended are not available in agriculture societies. Mango growers demanded tripartite meeting with the pulp industry and mediated by the district administration.

The growers have been demanding remunerative prices for the crops, and have alleged that the pulp industry was profiteering at their expense by denying them reasonable prices for the crops. They have alleged cartelisation in fixing prices that failed to meet the cost of production for the farmers.

Collector Deepak Jacob assured the farmers of inspections by officials and also promised to convene a tripartite meeting this mango season.

