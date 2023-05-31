ADVERTISEMENT

Man surrenders before court after murdering live-in partner near Coimbatore

May 31, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 39-year-old man, hailing from Dindigul, surrendered before a court on Wednesday after murdering his live-in partner near Coimbatore. The police said that C. Maduraiveeran, a native of Silukkuvarpatti village in Dindigul district, surrendered before a court at Nilakottai in Dindigul on Wednesday.

He confessed to have murdered his live-in partner M. Chitra (35), a native of Theni, and left the body in their residence at Chinna Thadagam in Coimbatore district.

After being alerted by the Dindigul police, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police T. Namashivayam, inspector N. Dhamodharan and sub-inspector Arumuga Nainar rushed to the house and found Chitra’s body locked inside. The body was sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem after conducting the inquest.

According to the police, Maduraiveeran had been working as a tailor at Velandipalayam. He used to have food at a restaurant at Velandipalayam where Chithra worked as a helper. The duo became friends and they started living together in a house at Chinnathadagam four months ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that the accused suspected that Chithra was having an affair with another person. He picked up a quarrel with Chithra on Monday night and murdered her by strangulating and stabbing with a pair of scissors. As the man locked the house and escaped, neighbours thought that the couple was away.

The Thadagam police have registered a case against Maduraiveeran on murder charges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US