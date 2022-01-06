Man sentenced to three years under POCSO Act in Salem

SALEM

06 January 2022 17:04 IST

The Special Court for trial of POCSO cases in Salem sentenced a man to three years of imprisonment for sexually harassing a minor girl near Attur here.

According to the police, in February 2014, Bhagyaraj (34), a daily wager near Attur, sexually harassed a 17-year-old girl from the neighbourhood. Based on the complaint of the victim and her parents, the Attur police registered a case and arrested Bhagyaraj under POCSO Act.

Hearing the case on Wednesday, Judge S. Muruganantham sentenced the accused to three years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹16,000.