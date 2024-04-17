ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to 33-year jail term for sexual assault of minor

April 17, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases on Wednesday sentenced a 36-year-old man to 33 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2023. M. Sampath of Panamarathupatti panchayat lured the 12-year-old girl while she was returning from school and assaulted her. Based on a complaint, the All Women Police Station at Kondalampatti registered a case under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and 5(l) (m) r/w 6(1) of the POCSO and arrested him. J.P. Jayanthi, Special District Judge, sentenced him to 33 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000. Later, he was lodged at the Salem Central Prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US