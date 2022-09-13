Man sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault in Tiruppur

The Fast Track Mahila Court, Tiruppur, on Monday sentenced a 39-year-old man to ten years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a minor.

According to the police, the incident happened in October 2020 in Kangeyam, when an eight-year-old girl was playing outside her house. The accused, a neighbour, took the girl to his house and sexually assaulted her.

The victim alerted her parents regarding the incident. Based on a complaint from the victim’s mother, a case was registered at the All Women Police Station in Kangeyam under the sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was arrested in November 2020. After the investigation, the Fast Track Mahila Court, Tiruppur, on Monday, sentenced him to ten years of RI and imposed a fine of ₹14,000 on him.