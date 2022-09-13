Man sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault in Tiruppur

The Fast Track Mahila Court, Tiruppur, on Monday sentenced a 39-year-old man to ten years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a minor.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to the police, the incident happened in October 2020 in Kangeyam, when an eight-year-old girl was playing outside her house. The accused, a neighbour, took the girl to his house and sexually assaulted her.
The victim alerted her parents regarding the incident. Based on a complaint from the victim’s mother, a case was registered at the All Women Police Station in Kangeyam under the sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
-
-
-
Editorial
Nose dose: On nasal COVID-19 vaccine
The accused was arrested in November 2020. After the investigation, the Fast Track Mahila Court, Tiruppur, on Monday, sentenced him to ten years of RI and imposed a fine of ₹14,000 on him.
ADVERTISEMENT