Man killed in elephant attack

KRISHNAGIRI

12 September 2021 23:15 IST

An elderly man was killed in elephant attack near Kelamangalam here.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Venkatesh (68) of Pommathathanur. During the early hours of Sunday, while Venkatesh stepped out of his house, he was chased by a wild tusker and attacked, police said. Venkatesh succumbed to injuries at the spot itself.

Kelamangalam police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Police have registered a case and are investigating.