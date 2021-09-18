Man killed in elephant attack near Coimbatore

18 September 2021 00:02 IST

A 63-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant outside his residence at Viraliyur village here in the early hours of Friday.

Forest Department officials said the lone tusker left the Boluvampatti block-II reserve forest within Boluvampatti forest range and reached Viraliyur village near Perur, which is located one km away from the forest area.

At 1.15 a.m. on Friday, the tusker attacked R. Chinnasamy, a farmer, who was sleeping outside his residence. He suffered injuries on his chest and right leg, officials said.

Forest staff who were patrolling the area rushed him to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The family of the deceased would be given an immediate relief of ₹ 50,000 out of the ₹ 4 lakh solatium given by the State government, the officials said.

The tusker is being closely monitored by the Forest Department and the residents of Viraliyur village were requested to exercise caution, the officials said.