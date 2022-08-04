Man killed in accident in Salem

August 04, 2022 18:46 IST

A 50-year-old software engineer was killed when the car in which he was travelling collided with a college bus on Thursday.

According to the police, R. Rajeshkumar of T. Nagar in Chennai came to Coimbatore with his wife Subasree (40). On their way back on Thursday, when the couple was nearing Pudupalayam near Vazhapadi, the car collided head on with a private college bus on the Salem-Ulundurpet National Highway. Rajeshkumar died on the spot and Subasree was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital with grievous injuries. The Vazhapadi police registered a case.