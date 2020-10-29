Man held on sexual harassment charge

COIMBATORE

29 October 2020

A 39-year-old man was arrested by the police on Wednesday after a girl for whom he took motivational classes in school nine years ago accused him of sexually harassing her over the phone when she was studying in sixth standard.

Samuel Jaisundar of Netaji Nagar on Nanjundapuram Road was arrested by the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore east. He was associated with a religious organisation named Scripture Union, said the police.

The girl, now aged 21 and doing third-year undergraduation, complained to the police that the accused had collected phone numbers of a few students, including her’s, when he was taking motivational classes. The girl alleged that Jaisundar sent her obscene messages following which she blocked his number.

She did not report the incident to parents or teachers then, the police said.

The girl recently saw social media posts which mentioned similar charges against Jaisundar and decided to lodge a complaint, said inspector M. Amutha.

“The accused was associated with the religious organisation and he was not a regular teacher. He is no longer part of the organisation,” said the officer.

The accused was arrested for offences under Sections 11 (iv) (sexual harassment through electronic gadget) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was produced before a judge and remanded in judicial custody.

Screenshots of messages allegedly sent by Jaisundar and another person who was associated with the religious organisation were recently shared in social media, the police said.