Man held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Tiruppur

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
October 05, 2022 18:05 IST

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police on Tuesday arrested a man on charges of marrying and sexually assaulting a minor girl near Palladam.

According to the police, the parents of the 14-year-old girl married her off to a 25-year-old man, their relative, on March 13 this year.

On May 31, she fell ill and later, was found to be pregnant. She lodged a complaint at the Palladam All Women Police Station alleging that the man forcefully married her and sexually assaulted her many times.

Based on her complaint, the police booked the accused under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and arrested him. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.

