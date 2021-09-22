Man held for sexual assault

COIMBATORE

22 September 2021 22:54 IST

A 39-year-old man was arrested by the police on Tuesday on charges of sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl.

The arrested has been identified as S. Godwin, who hails from Perumalpuram in Tirunelveli. He had been working in Coimbatore as a taxi driver.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said that the accused stayed in a rented house near Coimbatore. He allegedly assaulted the house owner’s daughter sexually after giving her a soft drink mixed with a sedative in the absence of her parents in December 2020.

According to the police, parents took the girl to a hospital a few days ago after she complained of stomach pain. The girl delivered a stillborn baby, following which the hospital authorities informed Coimbatore city police about the incident.

Godwin was arrested based on the girl’s complaint.

Two held with nitrazepam tablets

The Bazaar Street police on Tuesday arrested two youth on charges of possessing nitrazepam tablets for illegal sales. The police said that 50 tablets of the scheduled drug were seized from Kaja Hussain (20) of Pullukadadu and Sankar Ganeshan (22) of South Ukkadam. They were remanded in judicial custody.