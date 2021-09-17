Man held for murdering wife

Coimbatore

17 September 2021 00:18 IST

The Thudiyalur police on Thursday arrested a 47-year-old man from a residential area on Thadagam Road on charges of murdering his wife. The police said Anandakumar of Manjeswari Colony was arrested for stabbing his wife Selvi (45) to death over a dispute.

According to the police, Anandakumar, an autorickshaw driver, used to consume alcohol. “On Wednesday evening, Selvi questioned Anandakumar for talking to a woman over phone. This led to a quarrel between the couple and Anandakumar stabbed his wife with a knife,” said the police. Selvi suffered multiple stabs and the neighbours alerted the Thudiyalur police about the incident.

A team led by sub-inspectors Jegannathan and Pandiammal rushed to the spot. Selvi, who was found unconscious, was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Advertising

Advertising

Though Anandakumar fled the spot after the incident, the police arrested him. He was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.