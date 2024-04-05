ADVERTISEMENT

Man gored to death by gaur near Valparai

April 05, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department has handed over ₹50,000 as immediate relief to the family of the deceased

The Hindu Bureau

An estate worker was gored to death by a gaur near Valparai within the limits of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Coimbatore district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as R. Arun, a resident of Sheikalmudi, who had been working in Murugali estate of Parry Agro, the Forest Department said.

Arun was attacked by a gaur when he was working in field number 4C of the tea estate around 9 a.m. on Friday. Though the injured man was rushed to the Government Hospital, Valparai, doctors declared him brought dead.

Following the incident, a team led by Manambolly forest range officer A. Manikandan visited the estate. Field staff were posted at the location for further surveillance.

The Department handed over ₹50,000 as immediate relief to the family of the deceased. Arrangements were being made to hand over the remaining sum of the solatium given by the State government to the family.   

