Man gets 20-year jail term for sexual assault

Namakkal

24 November 2021 00:17 IST

The District Mahila Court on Tuesday sentenced a 33-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

According to the police, Thangarasu, an auto driver, lured a 17-year-old girl with false promises and sexually assaulted her in 2016. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, Tiruchengode Town police registered a case and arrested Thangarasu. On Tuesday, the court sentenced Thangarasu to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹ 11,000.

Advertising

Advertising