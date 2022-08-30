Man gets 10 years jail for stealing autorickshaw in Salem

The Attur Sub Court, on Monday, sentenced a man to undergo 10 years of imprisonment for stealing an autorickshaw.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, P. Manimaran (26) of Pethanaickenpalayam is an autorickshaw driver. On July 19, 2014, three persons travelled in his vehicle to Umayalpuram. When they reached the destination, the three attacked Manimaran and drove away in his autorickshaw. The Yethapur police registered a case and arrested the accused — M. Gowtham (33) of Singipuram, G. Manikandan (31) and R. Madhan Cruise (30) of Vazhapadi — and remanded them in prison.

The trial was held at Attur Sub Court and on Monday, the judge pronounced the accused guilty. While Gowtham was awarded 10 years jail term and ₹ 5,000 fine, Manikandan and Madhan were sentenced to three years jail term and ₹ 5,000 fine each. Gowtham was lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison after the verdict. Manikandan and Madhan were let out on bail.