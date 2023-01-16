Man fined for filming private forest area of Anamalai Tiger Reserve using drone

January 16, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department on Sunday slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on a man on charges of filming a private forest area near Valparai which falls within the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

The Department said the penalty was imposed on Kenny Jackson (42) from Ambattur in Thiruvallur district who had come to Valparai on a tour.

According to ATR officials, the Department launched special patrols in tourism spots around Valparai such as Malakkapara checkpost on Tamil Nadu – Kerala border, Uralikal, Nallamudi view point, Chinnakallar waterfalls and Koozhangal stream in view of the Pongal holidays. The patrols were intended to control the crowd, avoid human – animal interactions and also to prevent visitors from engaging in anti-social activities.

During a patrol, field staff noticed a drone fitted with a camera on the move in a private forest area at Thaimudi on Sunday morning. They found out that a tourist, later identified as Jackson, flew the drone to film the area which falls under the Manambolly forest range of ATR.

Based on instructions from Bhargava Teja, Deputy Director of Pollachi division of ATR, the tourist was fined for the offence. Manambolly forest range officer said the tourist claimed ignorance of the restrictions in filming areas of a tiger reserve, and had shot without getting consent from the Department.