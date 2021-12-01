Man dies in gaur attack

UDHAGAMANDALAM

01 December 2021 23:51 IST

A 55-year-old man died from injuries he sustained during an attack by a gaur here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as P. Chinnadurai from Kolikarai in Nanjanad. Mr. Chinnadurai had sustained serious injuries to his internal organs during a problematic interaction with a gaur near his home. He died while undergoing treatment in Udhagamandalam.

Mr. Chinnadurai’s death comes just a day after a man was filmed beating a gaur with a stick in a separate incident in Ketti.

