Man dies in gaur attack
A 55-year-old man died from injuries he sustained during an attack by a gaur here on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as P. Chinnadurai from Kolikarai in Nanjanad. Mr. Chinnadurai had sustained serious injuries to his internal organs during a problematic interaction with a gaur near his home. He died while undergoing treatment in Udhagamandalam.
Mr. Chinnadurai’s death comes just a day after a man was filmed beating a gaur with a stick in a separate incident in Ketti.
