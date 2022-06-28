Man, daughter killed in accident at Yercaud

June 28, 2022 18:02 IST

A 54-year-old man and his 24 year-old daughter were killed when their two-wheeler went out of control and hit the sidewall of the fifth hairpin bend on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Elangovan and G. Logeswari of Kannankurichi. The accident happened when theiy were returning home from Yercaud. In the impact Logeswari died on the spot, while Elangovan died at the Salem Government Hosptial. Logeswari got married to Gokulnath only three weeks ago. . The Yercaud police have registered a case and are investigating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In another incident, E. Saroja (65) of Dadagapatti, was killed after she was hit by a speedy bike while crossing the road at Shanmuga Nagar on Monday. She sustained injuries and died on the way to the hospital. The Annathanapatti police registered a case in this connection.