Man arrested for murder

01 May 2021 23:42 IST

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for murdering his roommate by stabbing at Pandian Nagar in the city. The accused identified as Rajkumar allegedly had an altercation with Chinraj regarding consumption of liquor, following which Rajkumar allegedly stabbed Chinraj in the neck late on Friday. Based on the complaint of other roommates, the police registered a case against Rajkumar under section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code and remanded him in judicial custody.

Two arrested for robbery

The Veerapandi police on Saturday arrested two history-sheeters on the charges of stealing cash and jewellery from a residence on Dharapuram Road. According to police sources, Bharathkumar (33) and Abdul Hakkim (31) broke into the residence of A. Shabiullah between April 2 and the early hours of April 5 and stole cash of ₹ 27 lakh and gold jewellery weighing around 120 sovereigns. The police registered a case on April 5 and after over three weeks of investigations, the accused were arrested. Both had various cases filed against them in other districts, according to the sources. A portion of the cash and jewellery were recovered from the accused, who were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

Woman dies

A woman, who allegedly poisoned her two daughters and consumed rat poison to die by suicide near Palladam in Tiruppur district on April 28, died on Saturday morning. According to the police, Tamilselvi (28) died at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital after two days of treatment. Her daughters aged five and seven years died on Thursday.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.