Man arrested for intimidating court staff in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 10, 2022 18:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Race Course police on Friday arrested a man who allegedly intimidated the head clerk of the second judicial magistrate court in the combined court complex here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that M. Elamurugan alias Kabali from Shasthri Street, Gandhipuram, was arrested based on the complaint lodged by head clerk N. Sumithra.

According to the police, Elamurugan was involved in a robbery case registered in 2021. He came to the court on Friday to receive a copy of the chargesheet which was filed against him.

He allegedly urinated on the court premises and Ms. Sumithra questioned the act. In her complaint, the head clerk said that Elamurugan threatened her of causing harm to her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police arrested Elamurugan based on the head clerk’s complaint for offences under four Sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Three held with gutkha

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Rathinapuri police on Friday arrested three persons with 15.5 kg of prohibited tobacco products.

M. Sathishkumar (31) of Thillai Nagar, S. Masimuthu (45) of Vilankurichi and M. Shanmugam (52) of VOC Street were arrested with the contraband from Kannappa Nagar, near Rathinapuri. They were booked under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app