Man arrested for intimidating court staff in Coimbatore

The Race Course police on Friday arrested a man who allegedly intimidated the head clerk of the second judicial magistrate court in the combined court complex here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that M. Elamurugan alias Kabali from Shasthri Street, Gandhipuram, was arrested based on the complaint lodged by head clerk N. Sumithra.

According to the police, Elamurugan was involved in a robbery case registered in 2021. He came to the court on Friday to receive a copy of the chargesheet which was filed against him.

He allegedly urinated on the court premises and Ms. Sumithra questioned the act. In her complaint, the head clerk said that Elamurugan threatened her of causing harm to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police arrested Elamurugan based on the head clerk’s complaint for offences under four Sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Three held with gutkha

The Rathinapuri police on Friday arrested three persons with 15.5 kg of prohibited tobacco products.

M. Sathishkumar (31) of Thillai Nagar, S. Masimuthu (45) of Vilankurichi and M. Shanmugam (52) of VOC Street were arrested with the contraband from Kannappa Nagar, near Rathinapuri. They were booked under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.