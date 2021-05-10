Man arrested for duping private firm

Coimbatore

10 May 2021 22:46 IST

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Coimbatore City Police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man on charges of defrauding a private firm of ₹ 29.98 lakh. The arrested has been identified as K. Raju, a resident of Process Server Street, B.S.S. Road in Tiruppur.

As per a release issued by CCB, Raju worked in a private firm near Sulur. The firm offered booking of flight tickets. As per complaint lodged by the principal manager of the firm, Raju cheated the firm of ₹ 29,98,217 by defrauding the collection amount generated from flight ticket bookings between September 1, 2019 and July 30, 2020.

Raju was arrested on Monday and produced before the judicial magistrate, Sulur.

CMCH suspends two women workers

The administration of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday suspended two women conservancy workers, working on contract basis, after they allegedly collected ₹ 10 each from a patient as bribe for their service. The alleged incident happened in obstetrics and gynaecology ward recently and a video related to the incident was circulated on social media. The woman patient complained about the incident to the hospital administration, which placed the two workers under suspension on Monday.