Man arrested for blackmailing woman

05 December 2020 23:48 IST

The Kuniyamuthur police arrested a 31-year-old man on charges of threatening a woman of leaking videos of private moments with her for sexual favours.

The arrested has been identified as B. Faizal, a resident of Mayilkal near Kuniyamuthur.

The police said that the accused was in an affair with a 39-year-old married woman, also from Kuniyamuthur.

According to the police, the accused approached the woman on Wednesday and allegedly demanded sexual favours from her. When the woman refused, he threatened her of releasing videos of private moments with her, said the police.

The accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Friday based on the woman’s complaint.

Policeman killed in accident

A policeman attached to the Armed Reserve (II) of Greater Chennai Police was killed in an accident at Singanallur in Coimbatore on Saturday morning. The police said that A. Arul Anandu (30), a native of Chinnalapatti in Dindigul district, died after the two-wheeler he rode hit the median on Tiruchi road near Singanallur around 7 a.m. on Saturday. According to the police, Anandu was thrown off the two-wheeler and died of injuries. The accident took place when the policeman was travelling towards Dindigul.