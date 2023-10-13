Man arrested for abducting co-worker’s daughter in Coimbatore

October 13, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A mason was arrested by the Peelamedu police for allegedly abducting the daughter of a co-worker due to enmity, and threatening her parents to pay ₹5 lakh ransom.

Ramasamy, 52, who reportedly had a feud with Revathy, 43, was said to have taken along her daughter, a sixth-standard student in a Corporation school, after deceiving the girl into believing that her mother was unwell. Tracking mobile phone signals, the police arrested Ramasamy in Dindigul and restored the girl to her parents. The Peelamedu police registered a case and Ramasamy was remanded in judicial custody.

Infant’s body exhumed

The body of an one-and-a-half-year-old female child was exhumed at the Netajipuram graveyard after the infant’s father had allegedly suspected his wife to be the cause for the death.

Lourdhusamy, a conservancy worker, had initially buried the infant’s body a day after the death a month ago, but had later suspected complicity of his wife Ranjitham in the death. The Thondamuthur police who had registered a case in this connection had the body exhumed in the presence of Madukkarai Tahsildar. Samples were taken from the infant child’s body for tests, sources said.

Jewellery stolen from house

Unidentified persons reportedly stole a collection of gold jewellery from the residence of Surendran, Assistant Engineer at Tangedco, Thudiyalur. According to the complaint lodged by Surendran with the Periyanaickenpalayam police, he found the jewellery missing upon his return from morning walk. The Periyanaickenpalayam police have registered a case.

Residents stage protest

Residents of Kalipalayam in Vellamadai Panchayat staged a protest in front of the village overhead water tank on Friday demanding an explanation from the authorities over reported detection of bones in the storage. The residents had learnt that the bones had been found by a group of workers while cleaning the tank. However, the bones were not found at the time of inspection by officials.

They dispersed after Kavundampalayam MLA P.R.G. Arun Kumar gave an assurance of a proper inquiry, in the presence of Periyanaickenpalayam police.

