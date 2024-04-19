ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Poor drinking water facility at polling booths is a concern for voters in Erode

April 19, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Drinking water cans without cups at the polling booth in Panchayat Union Middle School at 46 Pudur Panchayat in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Poor drinking water facilities at many polling booths, mostly in rural areas, remain a concern for voters, who turned up in large numbers to exercise their democratic right in the Lok Sabha polls on Friday.

While the water cans at booths located in the city and in towns were found with water dispensers or tumblers, 20-litre water cans were just placed on booths in rural areas without water dispensers or cups to enable voters to drink water. A 65-year-old voter who came to the booth at the Panchayat Union Middle School at 46 Pudur Panchayat in Modakkurichi Assembly constituency, could not quench his thirst, and expressed his concern over the failure of election officials to fulfill basic amenities. “Officials could have placed a few tumblers near the cans,” said the voter.

In the absence of a facility to drink water, many have to purchase water from nearby shops or have to borrow from a few voters who carried water bottles to the polling booths. The average mercury level was 41 degree Celsius across the district on Friday and despite severe heat wave conditions, polling was brisk from the morning till evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US