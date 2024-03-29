ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Election officials have seized ₹3.41 crore in cash, fabric, tobacco products so far in Erode district

March 29, 2024 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - ERODE

While ₹1,56,05,695 was released after the submission of valid documents, the remaining amount of ₹83,43,000 remains under investigation, officials said

The Hindu Bureau

Election officials have so far seized ₹3.41 crore in cash, fabric and gutka (banned tobacco products) in all the eight Assembly constituencies of Erode district.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 16, 25 flying squads and 24 static surveillance teams were formed to implement the MCC in these constituencies.

Officials said a sum of ₹2,39,48,695 cash transported without valid documents was seized. The committee subsequently released ₹1,56,05,695, after the submission of valid documents. The remaining amount of ₹83,43,000 is under investigation. Officials said ₹16.50 lakh and ₹10,35,500 seized in the Erode (West) Assembly constituency and ₹35 lakh seized in the Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency was handed over to the Income Tax Department.

Apart from this, dress materials, rice, liquor and gutka, all worth ₹1,01,64,847 have been seized so far.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US