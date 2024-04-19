ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Eight women-managed polling booths established in Erode district

April 19, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

An all women-managed polling booth in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

To encourage participation of women in the electoral process, eight all women managed polling booths were established in the district on Friday.

A total of 2,222 polling booths were established in the eight Assembly constituencies in the district in which a model booth and all women managed polling booths were established in each constituency.

All women managed booths were established at Erode (East) at Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) on Gandhiji Road, Erode (West) – Anganwadi Centre on Gandhiji Road, Modakkurichi – Panchayat Union Middle School at Karundevanpalayam, Perundurai – GGHSS at Perundurai, Bhavani – Government High School at Kuruppanaickenpalayam, Anthiyur – Panchayat Union Elementary School at Chinnathambipalayam, Gobichettipalayam – Government High School at Kullampalayam and Bhavanisagar at GGHSS at Thimmyan Pudur. The presiding officer and all the four polling officers were women and the booths were decorated with pink balloons and red carpet.

Likewise, a polling booth for persons with disabilities (PwDs) was established at the Erode Corporation Elementary School on SKC Road while two booths, managed by youths, were established at the Government Higher Secondary School at Lakkapuram in Modakkurichi and at the Panchayat Union Middle School in Perundurai.

