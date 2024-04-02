ADVERTISEMENT

LMW ATC hands over payload to ISRO for GSLV MK - III

April 02, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Ogive Payload Fairing for GSLV MK - III built by Lakshmi Machine Works Advance Technology Centre in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

Coimbatore-based LMW Advanced Technology Centre (LMW ATC), which caters to space and aerospace sectors, has delivered a 5-m diameter Ogive Payload Fairing to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for GSLV MK-III.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company, with its metallics and composites divisions, has built the payload fairing, which carries satellites to the orbit. It is made of carbon composites and is 10.75 metres tall.

Simulations and checks on ground and space key to Chandrayaan-3 success: Mission Director Srikanth

Chairman and Managing Director of LMW Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu on Tuesday handed over the hardware documents to ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, who unveiled the payload fairing virtually.

Chairman and Managing Director of Lakshmi Machine Works Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu (left) handed over on April 02, 2024, documents related to Ogive Payload Fairing it supplied to the Indian Space Research Organisation for GSLV MK-III. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

In February, it delivered a flight critical “4-m diameter hat stiffened composite equipment bay shroud” to the ISRO for the upcoming Gaganyaan Mission.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

LMW-ATC also conducted assembly, structural testing, and non-destructive testing of composite tubular members of the Inter Tank Structure of the C 25 cryogenic upper stage for Chandrayaan-3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US