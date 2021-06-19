Less than 4% of Coimbatore’s population fully vaccinated

COIMBATORE

19 June 2021 22:46 IST

Men outnumber women in taking vaccines in the district

Only 1.40 lakh people were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Coimbatore district as per Government of India’s CoWIN portal as of Saturday.

Going by the district population as 38 lakh as per the rough estimation of the Revenue Department, only 3.7 % of it has been vaccinated fully.

A total of 8,34,637 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered to people through 49 government centres and 22 private centres in district as of data figured in CoWIN portal up to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Out of these, 6,93,899 doses were administered as first jab and remaining 1,40,738 doses were administered as second jabs.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the portal, Covishiled doses were administered more in the district and men outnumbered women in taking vaccines.

It showed that the highest number of doses were administered to people in the 45-60 age group – 2,55,503. Those in the 18-44 age group stood at the second position by receiving 2,45,741 doses.

The vaccination trend showed the administration of second dose of COVID-19 vaccines saw its peak in the district from April 24 to 30 when 25,346 people received their shots. Inoculation of second dose saw a decline from May 1.

The highest number of first doses were administered in the seven-day period between June 12 and 18 when 94,850 people took their shot. The highest number of doses, both first and second, were also administered in the district during the same period - 1,03,459 doses.

A senior official involved in the vaccination drive said that increase in the availability of vaccines in private centres was reflected in the steady increase in the administration of vaccines after June 12.

The district was expecting to get increased allocation of vaccines from the State government to conduct free vaccination drives through government-run centres in the coming days, added the official.