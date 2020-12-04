Left parties protest against farm laws

04 December 2020 23:46 IST

Express solidarity with the farmers protesting in Delhi

The cadres of the Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday staged demonstrations across districts in western region in support of the farmers protesting in Delhi against the farm laws.

The protests in Hosur, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri saw the participation of the various wings of the CPI(M) including the All India Kisan Sabha, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Democratic Youth Federation of India and All India Democratic Women’s Association.

Protesters removed

In Erode, over 220 cadres of the Left parties staged a road roko near the Head Post Office on Gandhiji Road.

Led by R. Badri, State Committee Member, CPI (M), and K.R. Thirunavukarasu, Secretary, Erode South District, CPI, the cadres alleged that the three laws were brought in to benefit industrialists in the country and to harm the farmers. The protesters were removed by the police and lodged in marriage halls.

In Salem, members of the Students Federation of India and various Left parties protested in front of Indian Post office near Old bus stand here and demanded repeal of the anti-farmer law.

Members of the Students Front of India staged a road roko at Mettala in Namakkal.