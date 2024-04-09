ADVERTISEMENT

Lack of motorable road in remote hamlet in Tiruppur district forces family to carry pregnant woman 7 km to hospital

April 09, 2024 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Family members of the 22-year-old carried her on a makeshift stretcher downhill, through the forest, in a grueling journey that took several hours; the woman subsequently delivered a baby girl

R Krishnamoorthy

Nagammal, 22, was carried by her husband and other relatives on a makeshift stretcher strung on bamboo poles from Kuzhipatti to the Thirumoorthy Hill Settlement and from there to a PHC | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In the absence of a motorable road, a pregnant woman in labour, was carried on a makeshift stretcher fastened to bamboo poles by her husband and relatives, down to the plains, from a remote hamlet in the hilly terrains near Udumalpet, in a grueling 7 km forest trek that took several hours, on Monday, April 8, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman, Nagammal (22) was taken to the Thirumoorthy Hill Settlement and from there, in a vehicle to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Erisanampatti, located about 15 km away.

Nagammal delivered a female baby at the PHC, sources close to her family said.

The residents of Kuzhipatti, where Nagammal and her family live, as well as residents of other nearby tribal settlements have, for long, been asking for road connectivity to their villages, located in the forests in Anamalai Tiger Reserve, so that sick people can be transported to hospitals in ambulances without the loss of valuable time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In deference to their plea, the Tiruppur district administration had, last year, prevailed upon the Dhali Town Panchayat to approve of a project to lay a road from Kurumalai, close to the hilly hamlets, to the Thirumoorthy Hill Settlement. The project at a cost of ₹49 lakh is underway, official sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US