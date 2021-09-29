Labour court attaches TNSTC bus

COIMBATORE

The Principal Labour Court, Coimbatore, on Wednesday attached a bus belonging to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) after the latter failed to comply with an order given earlier this month.

Sources said that S. Sivakadatcham, Presiding Officer, Principal Labour Court, made the order on a petition filed by M. Subramaniamm, who worked as a TNSTC driver.

The Corporation had suspended Subramaniam from service in January 2015, citing that he did not come for duty on January 26, Republic Day. He was dismissed from service in December 2016. The court on September 7 ordered TNSTC to give back his job and return a portion of his salary from the date of dismissal. However, the TNSTC did not comply with the order.

The court on Wednesday delivered the final order, based on which a bus of the TNSTC was attached.