Krishnagiri police register FIRs against DMK, AIADMK workers

April 19, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Krishnagiri Town Police have registered FIRs against S.K. Nawab, a local DMK functionary, and Kesavan, an AIADMK worker in Dharmapuri, for allegedly collecting voter slips and distributing cash to voters prior to polling in the city’s Fort area on Thursday night, and for an altercation that ensued between the two.

The clash happened just hours before polling began on April 19, when the DMK workers reportedly led by Nawab were accused of distributing money to voters. Sources said that upon learning of the situation, Kesavan, intervened, leading to a heated argument between the two factions. The confrontation escalated, resulting in an assault on Kesavan and his car driver by a group of women DMK supporters.

Although law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene to restore order and disperse the crowd, an AIADMK worker suffered a minor injury in his ear. Police personnel said a thorough investigation into the altercation and alleged electoral malpractice would take place.

