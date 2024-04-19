ADVERTISEMENT

Krishnagiri police register FIRs against DMK, AIADMK workers

April 19, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The Krishnagiri Town Police have registered FIRs against S.K. Nawab, a local DMK functionary, and Kesavan, an AIADMK worker in Dharmapuri, for allegedly collecting voter slips and distributing cash to voters prior to polling in the city’s Fort area on Thursday night, and for an altercation that ensued between the two.

The clash happened just hours before polling began on April 19, when the DMK workers reportedly led by Nawab were accused of distributing money to voters. Sources said that upon learning of the situation, Kesavan, intervened, leading to a heated argument between the two factions. The confrontation escalated, resulting in an assault on Kesavan and his car driver by a group of women DMK supporters.

Although law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene to restore order and disperse the crowd, an AIADMK worker suffered a minor injury in his ear. Police personnel said a thorough investigation into the altercation and alleged electoral malpractice would take place.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US