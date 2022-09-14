Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital to be inaugurated on October 14

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurates buildings of primary health sub centres in rural and suburban areas in Krishnagiri district 

Special Correspondent KRISHNAGIRI
September 14, 2022 19:22 IST

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurating a building for primary health sub centre at Perandapalli in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital will be opened with full infrastructure on October 14, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said here on Wednesday.

The Krishnagiri Medical College that came into operation this year with intake of students is functioning without the medical college hospital, acknowledged the Minister. “There have been delay in the works, and additional funds were sanctioned by the Chief Minister. Today is September 14, and I will return next month to open the medical college hospital,” Mr.Subramanian said. The day witnessed inauguration of buildings of primary health sub centres in rural and suburban areas in the district. 

Underling that the government’s flagship medical intervention scheme ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ was inaugurated from Samanapalli village in Krishnagiri by the Chief Minister, the Minister that a year later, the scheme had covered over 88,49,508 people in the State. Over 1,79,78,331 people have been given the repeated service. Of this, 55,167 people have benefited in Krishnagiri and 3,06,981 people given repeated service in the district, Mr.Subramanian said.

“I walked the 5 km steep hilly terrain of Bodhanilayam in Namakkal to meet the 75th lakh beneficiary under the scheme,” said the Minister.  “This is a scheme that is reviewed daily by the Chief Minister,” said Mr.Subramanian highlighting the surprise visits in random households in random panchayats carried out by him and his team over the last two days in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri.

“If the beneficiary says they receive medicines, I inspect the number of packets that has been delivered to them as repeated service,” Mr.Subramanian said.

Under the ‘Innuyir Kaapom Scheme’, which entailed a cash reward of ₹5,000 for good samaritans delivering accident victims to the nearest medical facilities, the Minister said, 1,13,307 people were rescued and survived. The Tamil Nadu government has disbursed ₹101 crore under the Scheme. In Krishnagiri, with its accident-prone national highway, 3,085 people have benefited and ₹ 3.22 crore has been issued under the Scheme, the Minister said.

The Minister announced that Hosur Government Hospital would be upgraded to district headquarters hospital at a cost of ₹99.61 crore.  An integrated essential laboratory services at ₹ 10 crore will be set up at the Hosur GH . The urban PHC in Hosur will get a lab at a cost of ₹ 49 lakh.  

Similarly, a 50-bed emergency facility will be set up at Krishnagiri government headquarters hospital at a cost of ₹ 23.75 crore. 

