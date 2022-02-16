Know you booth facility launched in Coimbatore

February 16, 2022 21:25 IST

: Voters who would be exercising their franchise for the ensuing urban local body polls in Coimbatore city could know their booth at the click of a button, for the Coimbatore Corporation had launched a facility on its website.

A release from the civic body said by visiting www.ccmc.gov.in or www.tnsec.tn.nic.in and by entering their voter identity card number, voters could know the location of their polling station and where their booth was within the polling location.

The voters could also know their roll and part number entries in the voters list, the release added.

