Coimbatore

Job fair in Krishnagiri

Special Correspondent KRISHNAGIRI August 10, 2022 19:50 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 19:50 IST

The district employment office and district guidance centre will organise the bi-weekly employment fair here on August 12. The employment mela will be held at the premises of the district employment office at 10 a.m.

According to the administration, the job fair is being organised on the 2 nd and the 4 th Saturdays of the month. Private companies are participating in the job fair. Job seekers with higher secondary, diploma, graduation and post graduation degrees are encouraged to avail the opportunity.

