ADVERTISEMENT

IT raid at Deputy Mayor’s house in Salem

April 04, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Income Tax officials raided the residence of Salem Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off that cash meant for distribution to voters was kept inside Ms. Sarada’s house, a team of Income Tax Department officials from Salem arrived at the Deputy Mayor’s residence at Nithya Nagar near Kannankurichi around 6 p.m. At the time of the raid, Ms. Saradha was not in her house and was campaigning in Mayiladuthurai. After an hour’s search, the officials, having found nothing, left the house.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US