Isolation ward to treat Omicron cases set up at Tiruppur GH

Tiruppur

05 December 2021 00:04 IST

The ward has ventilators and oxygen support

An isolation ward with 24 beds has been set up at the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruppur to treat persons who contract the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Hospital Dean R. Murugesan said the ward has facilities such as ventilators and oxygen support. “The hospital has 78 beds for COVID-19 cases, out of which we have allotted 24 beds for the isolation ward as per the directions of the State government,” he said.

As on Saturday, only 21 patients are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the hospital and no patient has been admitted to the Omicron isolation ward, Dr. Murugesan said.

The hospital has two liquid oxygen tanks with total capacity of 9.5 kL to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply for the patients, he added.

Deputy Director of Health Services (Tiruppur) K. Jegadeesh Kumar said the Health Department has ramped up COVID-19 testing in the district as around 5,500 swab samples were being lifted every day.

Monitoring of adherence to the standard operating procedures and vaccination drive have been intensified, he said.